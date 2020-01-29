Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total value of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total value of $819,700.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 486.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 154.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 740,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

