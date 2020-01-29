Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 31,783 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $109,015.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,417 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $70,438.65.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,220 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $11,431.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marchex by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marchex by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.