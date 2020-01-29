MarineMax Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Longbow Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

HZO opened at $21.18 on Monday. MarineMax has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $470.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.