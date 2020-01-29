Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Matrix Service has set its FY20 guidance at $1.10-1.40 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $564.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

