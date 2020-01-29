Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTRX. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Matrix Service by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.