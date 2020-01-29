Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Sets New 12-Month High at $840.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 840 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 827.50 ($10.89), with a volume of 6529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 835 ($10.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 million and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 800.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 751.75.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

