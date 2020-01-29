Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Update

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 883,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 307,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,763 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

