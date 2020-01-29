Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

