Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) will be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Shares of AMTB opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $870.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.