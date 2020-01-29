Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.90

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €118.90 ($138.26) and last traded at €118.40 ($137.67), with a volume of 177893 shares. The stock had previously closed at €117.45 ($136.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

About Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.