Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $90.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

