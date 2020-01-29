MKM Partners Cuts Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$1.50

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEXO. CIBC lowered their target price on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Hexo from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.04.

Get Hexo alerts:

TSE:HEXO opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Hexo has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.39.

In related news, Director Nathalie Bourque purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.