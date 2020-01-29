Moelis & Co (MC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Co to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MC opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,997,641.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,866 shares of company stock worth $3,728,179 over the last ninety days. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

