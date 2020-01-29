Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MNTA opened at $30.00 on Monday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $428,838.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,936.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.