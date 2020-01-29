Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

MNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92 and a beta of 0.59. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

