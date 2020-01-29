Monro (MNRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monro stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. Monro has a 1 year low of $63.86 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $142,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

