Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lessened by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $114.54 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

