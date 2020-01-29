Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.