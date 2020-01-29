National Bank Financial Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $370.14.

SHOP stock opened at $467.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.86 and a beta of 1.21. Shopify has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $476.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

