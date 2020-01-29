Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 14.7%

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) was down 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 450,655 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 389,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.77 million and a PE ratio of -50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

In other Nevada Copper news, Director Michael Brown acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$140,000.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.