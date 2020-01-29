New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given “Sell” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.65 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.90 on Monday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

