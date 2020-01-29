Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.36

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 145870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,134. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 818.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $2,821,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 38.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

