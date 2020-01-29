Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.43. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 30.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 48.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

