Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of NDSN opened at $175.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $176.75.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 32.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

