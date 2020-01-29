nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.