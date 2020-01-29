NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.