Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

