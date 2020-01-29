Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,686,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,388 shares during the period.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

