Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

OPB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

OPB stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $906.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 145.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

