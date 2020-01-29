OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

