Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford BioMedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Oxford BioMedica has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.80.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

