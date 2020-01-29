Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OXIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,553.48 ($20.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,533.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,399.99. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $883.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

