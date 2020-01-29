Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

PPBI stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

