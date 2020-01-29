Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

