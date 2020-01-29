Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 323,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

