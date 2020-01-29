Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 116.80 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

