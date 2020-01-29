Peggy H. Eddens Sells 50,667 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.