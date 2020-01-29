Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.51. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 120,485 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $335.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,959 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $321,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 33.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

