Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

EWBC opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.