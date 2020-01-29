Piper Sandler Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $14.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

MTB opened at $170.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

