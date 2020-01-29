Pivotal Research Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $207.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $193.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $175.05 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $65,966,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.