Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Down 14.6%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price dropped 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.46, approximately 111,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 82,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,894.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.68.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

