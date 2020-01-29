Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.30, 7,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 398,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,946 shares of company stock valued at $172,535 over the last 90 days. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Polarityte by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Polarityte by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polarityte by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

