PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

