Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.71). Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

PHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primary Health Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.13).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.78. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.38.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

