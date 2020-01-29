Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,134,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,775,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,727,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.04.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

