Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after acquiring an additional 418,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,227 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,524,000 after acquiring an additional 289,791 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,763,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 157,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

