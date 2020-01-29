Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2,116.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

