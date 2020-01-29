Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for PC Tel Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PC Tel in a report released on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get PC Tel alerts:

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PC Tel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.65%.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.