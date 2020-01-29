Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for SLM Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLM. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of SLM opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 149,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $19,026,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 189.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 1,166,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 38.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 468,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

